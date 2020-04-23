Victim identified from accidental death at Stockton Lake

A man found dead Wednesday outside a boat ramp on Stockton Lake has been identified as Kurt Surber, a 61-year-old Stockton resident.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the man's death is considered an accident and he was not shot.

Highway Patrol says Surber was stuck and killed by his own vehicle while either trying to launch his boat onto the lake or pull it out of the water. Investigators estimate he was killed around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators first thought the fisherman had been shot Wednesday afternoon near a boat ramp at Price Cove. A family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day, but the victim never showed up.

A family member tracked down the victim through his cell phone. His found body was found along the banks of the lake.

Authorities say his boat was by the shore. Divers later found the man's trailer and truck in deep water. Investigators initially thought both had been stolen.

The Highway Patrol describes the incident as a "non-traffic fatality" and continues to handle the investigation.