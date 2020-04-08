With schools closed, Ozarks veterans are coming forward to help

With schools across the nation closed because of COVID-19, veterans here in Springfield are coming forward to help families as they take on homeschooling.

Members of American Legion Post 69 and The 40 & 8 are giving away more than 250 boxes of pencils, glue, rulers and other supplies to anyone who needs them. Organizers say the challenges of Coronavirus won't stop them from supporting their community.

"The country is going through a hard time right now, and it just shows that us, as Americans, us as veterans, are here to support one another," says American Legion Post 69 adjutant Steven Wilcox. "Not only veterans, but the community. Education is very important because the children don't know unless they experience things and are taught we can get through something like this."

Carrie Watkins says she and her fellow veterans felt it was important to help out because many area school closures came when students were on spring break.

"They didn't come home with their school supplies. Now they're not able to go back into their schools to get their school supplies. And if you go shopping, there aren't a whole lot of school supplies out right now. They will be in August, but they're not right now."

The initiative began Wednesday and will pick up again on Thursday.

The giveaway is taking place at the west end of the Jordan Valley Ice Park parking lot near Trafficway and Benton. Everything has been sanitized, and the veterans will bring everything right to your car. They say they'll be there from noon to 4 p.m., or until they've handed out all of their boxes.