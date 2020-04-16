Very little details available surrounding hack of Camden County government computer network

COVID-19 is keeping people out of the Camden County Courthouse, but it didn't keep hackers from hitting the county's government computer network, disrupting daily business.

"For those of us who pay online, who do things through debit cards or credit cards online, or for employees, what is happening? What has happened to the information? We know nothing," said Camden County Resident, Mindi Sales.

The Camden County Commission is not talking much, either. KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek asked Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty what operations have been affected.

In a text message, Hasty said, "for a number of reasons, the press release is it for now."

That news release came from California based law firm, Lewis Brisbois, Wednesday night.

It said, "at this time, the county is not aware of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information."

"I'm frustrated that it's happening, I'm angry that it's happening, and I'm question why is this happening," Sales said.

This isn't the first time the county government computers have been hacked.

In 2016, the FBI seized computers from the courthouse, the county commission laid off the county IT employees, and hired the Huber & Associates firm for those technical needs.

The commission then also upgraded its computer and cybersecurity network.

Havranek called Huber and Associates to see if they were still involved with the county's IT. His calls have not been returned. Hasty also did not answer that question.

The county's statement said it notified the FBI. The Kansas City field office gave a brief statement reading, "the FBI is aware of the incident and have been in contact with representatives of Camden County. At this time we are not at liberty to provide any additional details and can neither confirm or deny the existences of an investigation."

"I think they need to be open and honest. We are them. We the people are the government," Sales added. "I thought it was a very vague press release and I was hoping for more information."

Havranek asked Sheriff Tony Helms if his office was affected by the attack. Helms said no, but said he could not access purchasing orders or payroll. When asked if that could or would affect his employees paychecks, Helms said "that's what I was told."

Hasty declined to comment.