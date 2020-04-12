Vernon County man charged after pursuit

A man from Vernon County is being held in jail on a 10 thousand dollar cash bond. This comes after the man, 32-year-old Dustin Pike, led detectives on a pursuit Tuesday night. The sheriff's office tells us they called off the chase for safety reasons after learning the identity of the driver. The motorcycle was found later abandoned under a bridge, authorities then leaned that the vehicle had been stolen. On Thursday officers found and arrested Pike without incident. Pike is now charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.