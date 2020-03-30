Vernon County deputies rescue man lost for 4 days hunting mushrooms

Vernon County, Mo. deputies rescued a mushroom hunter reported missing four four days.

Deputies say they received a report Saturday afternoon of a possible missing person from Cedar County near Zodiac and County Road 2925 Road. Family had lost contact with the man on March 26. Through the air, the Missouri State Highway Patrol spotted him near a river.

Multiple agencies were notified and called out to assist the Sheriff’s Office in the search that lasted Saturday evening, all day Sunday and into Monday. The Sheriff’s Office requested the Vernon County Ambulance District Search and Rescue Team, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Conservation Department.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said the man was in and out of consciousness and extremely dehydrated when they got to him. They transported him to a Joplin hospital.

“This isn’t the outcome we normally have after someone has been missing in the woods for four days,” said Sheriff Mosher. “If they hadn’t spotted him when they did, this may have been a completely different outcome, so I hope they know they saved a life today."

The sheriff did not release the name of the man.