A vehicle crashed through the front of the Fort Wood Inn and Suites in Waynesville.

A spokesperson from the hotel says the crash happened Thursday afternoon. The Fort Wood Inn and Suites is located at 25755 Highway 17.

Photos submitted by KY3 News viewer Roberta Atkisson show damage suffered from the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Waynesville Police Department. We will update as more information becomes available.