Vance Jackson, Jalen Tate to join Arkansas as grad transfers

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts after beating LSU 99-90 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate will join the Arkansas basketball program as graduate transfers.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Jackson started his college career by playing a season at Connecticut before playing two seasons at New Mexico. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In a two-game stretch, he had 25 points and 13 rebounds against San Jose State and had 29 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno State.

The 6-foot-6 Tate played three seasons at Northern Kentucky. The guard was the 2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the conference tournament. 

