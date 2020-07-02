Vacationing for the Fourth of July? Remember to protect your house

Vacationing for the Fourth of July holiday? Remember to protect your home.

For your fourth of July travel, you'll want to make sure you have all your normal road trip supplies, plus masks and hand sanitizer. You'll also want to protect your home while you're gone.

Police in Nixa, Mo. suggesthaving your outside lights on, especially those by your doors. Keep your blinds or curtains closed so no one can see into your house. If you have time before you go, make sure the shrubs are trimmed so they're not blocking any doors or windows, so there's good visibility and no hiding spots around your house. If you'll have a dog at home while you're gone, police say they are a good alert system to any potential burglars. Let a trusted neighbor know that you'll be gone. If you have a home alarm, make sure you set it before you go. Police say one thing to be aware of is that some large fireworks can it set off those alarm systems by rattling the windows or doors. Try to have someone pick up your mail, newspaper or any packages delivered while you may be gone. And try to put away any valuables like bikes outside, or even purses, jewelry or extra checks sitting around the house.

"They need to remember some simple things," said Officer Brent Forgey, Nixa Police Department. "Lock things before you leave you're probably going to be in a hurry, you got kids, you're just excited to get out, especially during this time of what we've been experiencing. So if you can just take a few seconds number and remember, hey I need to make sure that garage door is down, make sure everything's put up, even check on your pets, make sure they have enough food and water."

Officer Forgey says you can also leave lights on inside, or even better, put them on a timer. He says they make some timers now that you can control by bluetooth on your phone.