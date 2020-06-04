VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: See pictures of storm damage Thursday around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Ozarks is again cleaning up after strong storms.
The storms hit Thursday morning. High winds knocked down trees and damaged roofs from Greenfield to Springfield to Ozark.
See the gallery of storm damage below.
