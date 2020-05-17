VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Flooding hits Taney, Douglas counties

With a recent pattern of rain around the Ozarks, several commutes around the Ozarks have been impacted by flooding or flash flooding.

Highways, roadways and residential areas in Taney and Douglas counties were among the areas hit hardest by flooding.

Teresa Tost submitted several photos of flooding Sunday morning near the Ava, Bradleyville and Smallett communities.

While some flooded spots will be barricaded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials say there are too many water crossing to close off all flooded roads. MoDOT officials ask drivers not to cross flooded roads and find an alternate route.

Our latest gallery shows flooding throughout northeastern Taney County and southern Douglas County. Upload your flooding photos to the KY3 Weather App.