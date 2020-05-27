VIEWER PICTURES: KY3 Viewers share storm snapshots from Wednesday's weather

Storms again rolled through the Ozarks Wednesday. And again, viewers in the Ozarks shared snapshots of the storms. The storms stretched from Oregon County to Branson to Springfield.
See below many of them shared to the KY3 Weather App!
Storms again rolled through the Ozarks Wednesday. And again, viewers in the Ozarks shared snapshots of the storms. The storms stretched from Oregon County to Branson to Springfield.
See below many of them shared to the KY3 Weather App!
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.