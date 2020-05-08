VIDEO: B-2 Bomber flies over Camdenton, Mo. to honor health care professionals, essential workers

A B-2 Bomber out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster flew over Camdenton, Mo. Friday afternoon to honor health care professionals and essential workers Friday evening.

The B-2 Bomber flies out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster. The flyovers are part of an Air Force-wide effort to honor first responders during the pandemic. The stealth bomber also flew to Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers. They are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

