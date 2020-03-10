Utilities controversy continues in Branson; some aldermen now want final vote

An ongoing controversy about whether or not to bury utilities lines in Branson continued at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday. However, this time, some aldermen who previously opposed the idea are upset that the item was NOT on the agenda.

“I'm confused why after ten meetings it now has to go back to budget and finance," Alderman Larry Milton said.

Assistant City Administrator John Manning said that is because the issue was defeated and has to go back through the proper process before bringing it back to the board. Mayor Edd Akers also said the city will now have to go back to the contractors who bid on the project to re-negotiate to project.

"All we were voting on was to transfer money from one account to another account. That was defeated several times by absent people, people who would abstain. It was purposely done, as you're well aware. Now, we are in this situation where we have to wait," Mayor Akers said.

Prior to the March 10 meeting, the issue failed to pass and was continually put back on the agenda.

In previous interviews with KY3 News, aldermen who opposed the idea said Branson cannot afford the nearly $2 million to put utilities underground along part of West 76 Country Boulevard. However, Mayor Edd Akers had said the money is already allocated for underground utilities and they have a contractual agreement to follow-through.

Rick Castillon and Kevin McConnell both said previously they'd vote in favor of burying the utilities once the Community Improvement District, which generates additional tax money for projects like this, is formed for the entire stretch of West 76 Country Boulevard. That support would be expected to cause the issue to pass.

According to Manning, those signatures have been collected. He says the city clerk has 90 days to validate those signatures. Aldermen McConnell said, with the signatures now in place, the item should be placed back on the agenda.

“That's a game and it is ridiculous. It stinks. We understand what we are doing here. We are playing games. We have six board members willing to move forward with moving the money to underground the utilities. Last meeting, it was killed five times and it kept coming back every two weeks. Now, mysteriously, we hit a date. It's ridiculous," McConnell said.

Mayor Akers says things have changed in regards to the agreement since it was last voted on in late January.

"Up until the last vote we had, we still had contractors saying they'd stand by their figure. That has changed. Now, we have to wait until we have the new figures in," Mayor Akers said.

There was no discussion about when or if the topic will be placed on the agenda.