With Independence Day less than a week away, the Battlefield Fire Department is asking everyone to properly soak your fireworks after you use them, and before you throw them away.

Just after 1:00 Sunday morning, the department extinguished a trash fire.

Fortunately they got it out before it could spread to a house on West Greenway Drive.

We're told the cause of the fire was some used fireworks that were discarded while still too hot.