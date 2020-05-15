Used car dealers finding it hard to get inventory during pandemic

Dmytro Andryeyev would like to have more sedans, SUVs, and trucks to sell off his South Campbell lot.

"Ever since the whole coronavirus thing, its been tough to buy cars," said Andryeyev.

He relies on auctions to keep up his inventory, but with dealers being confused over if could auctions could stay open during the stay at home order, auctions seemed hard to come by unless they were online. Also, once they opened back up to in-person, it was a competitive market.

"I went to the auction this week and typically we will buy 5-10 cars at the auction and we could only buy one and that's thanks to a friend," said Andryeyev.

But, across town at Queen City Motors on Glenstone, it's been a different story.

"In fact, right now, I have more than I need," said Chris King.

Owner Chris King is comfortable using online tools to buy used vehicles, this shielded him from the issues many other lots are facing during the pandemic.

"For one, I continued through my online sources, and while sales have gone down just a bit, I have also bought a little bit more heavily in anticipation that things are going to rebound," said King.

A rebound, Andryeyev says he is grateful to already be seeing and continues to see.

"I would say the last two weeks I have been fortunate and blessed for. Things picked up quite a bit last two weeks were busy here than the last month and a half," said Andryeyev.