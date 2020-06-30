University of Missouri to require masks in classes this fall

University of Missouri students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks in classrooms when on-campus classes resume this fall.

The university is planning for the return of students after classes were moved online in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said in a statement Monday the plans for fall classes will continue to evolve in the weeks before classes begin in August. That includes preparing for a return to online classes if that becomes necessary.

Students will be required to take online training about the coronavirus requirements before they can return to campus.