United Way of the Ozarks urges relief hotline use during COVID-19 outbreak

Many of us will have a lot of sudden needs during the coronavirus outbreak. A Springfield non-profit wants you to know about a hotline that can help.

United Way of the Ozarks said you can call 211 and an operator will link you to community resources. President and CEO Greg Burris said that can be anything from unemployment assistance to finding the nearest food bank. He said the number of calls to the hotline have doubled just in the last week.

"Someone might call if they find themselves suddenly in need of housing," said United Way of the Ozarks President and CEO, David Burris. "If they need food. If they need a job because they recently got laid off. All of those resources are available in one spot."

Burris said 211 covers all of Missouri and several other states offer similar programs. For more information about the hotline and what types of assistance they offer click HERE.