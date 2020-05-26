U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release from Beaver Lake Tuesday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, depending on timing of rain, plans to release from the Beaver Dam spillway at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The total spillway flow will add up to 3,700 cubic feet per second. The total release from the dam, when combined with hydropower releases will be around 7,500 c.f.s.

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river's edge should also begin making plans for high water.

Because of uncertainty in rainfall forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground impacts to best minimize flood damages.