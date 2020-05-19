U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes several campground sites along Table Rock Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced its closed several campsites because of high water at Table Rock Lake.

The area received several inches of rain in early to mid-May, leading to high water concerns. The Corp closed several of the campground sites because of access roads cut off by water.

*Baxter Park - (6 Campsites) Sites 6, 7, 8, 22, 25, and 28.

*Campbell Point Park - (8 Campsites) Sites 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

*Cape Fair Park - (9 Campsites) Sites 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, and 21.

*Mill Creek Park (56 Campsites) Sites 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18 and sites 21 thru 67 (entire peninsula). This park is one of our most popular and it took the biggest hit. Only 11 campsites will be left open.

*Old Highway 86 - (15 Campsites) Sites 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 68, 69, 70, 71 73, 74, 75, and 76.

*Viola Park - (9 Campsites) Sites 17, 18, 19, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, and 52.

Additionally, most, if not all, of our beaches will be under water as well. Eagle Rock and Old Highway 86 boat ramps are also unusable.

