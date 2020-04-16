UPDATE: Man charged, second suspect sought in suspicious Shannon County death

A man from Birch Tree, Mo. faces murder and burglary charges while police search for a second suspect in connection to a woman’s death in Shannon County.

Prosecutors charged Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr., 30, on Thursday with two felonies in Shannon County Court. The sheriff’s office says it is still looking for 22-year-old Joseph W. Proffer for the same crimes.

According to the SCSO, police arrested Kenaga this week after “an intensive investigation… numerous tips… and consistencies in timelines of activity.”

Investigators found Barbara Lynn’s body inside a burned down home on S. Wall Street in Birch Tree early April 2. During reporting on the fire, neighbors told KY3 that Lynn, 77, had only lived in the home for a few months.

The coroner, sheriff, and four fire marshals determined Mrs. Lynn’s death was suspicious. They requested the Missouri State Highway Department’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to help investigate the case.

Police believe the April 2 fire was likely linked to several other recent fires in the same area.

“The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank every Agency and Citizen that worked so tirelessly with us through hundreds of labor-intensive hours, and came forward with information and leads that confirmed circumstances and revealed facts that had been hindered or concealed throughout the investigation,” a news release from the SCSO said.

“We respectfully offer our condolences to the family of Mrs. Barbara Lynn.”

A sheriff’s detective tells KY3 News Proffer will be charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary once he is caught. The SCSO believes Proffer may be in the Licking or Bourbon, Mo. areas. Call the sheriff's office at 573-226-3615 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

Kenaga is being held in the Shannon County Jail without bond. He is due to enter his plea at arraignment April 20.