Tyson donates 40,000 pounds of chicken amid virus pandemic

Tyson Foods gave away 40,000 pounds of chicken to hundreds of people in Arkansas to lend a helping hand amid the new coronavirus global pandemic that has upended life across the nation.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that The giveaway Monday in Pine Bluff offered people from all over the state 10-pound variety bags of pre-cooked chicken strips in several flavors, pre-cooked popcorn chicken, buffalo-style chicken wings, uncooked leg quarters and other selections.

Derek Burleson, Tyson's public relations manager, said the company donated more than 2.6 million pounds of product in 18 states, including a million pounds in Arkansas.