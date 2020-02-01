Two savory dishes for your Super Bowl party!

Red and Gold Poppers

6 Red Jalapeno Peppers ¼ tsp. Garlic Powder

6 Yellow Jalapeno Peppers ¼ tsp. Onion Powder

8oz. Cream Cheese, Softened ¼ tsp. Salt

¼ cup Fresh Cilantro 1/3 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

¼ cup Green Onion, Finely Chopped 2 TBLS Crumbled Feta Cheese

1 Small Bag BBQ Kettle Chips, Crushed

Preheat oven to 425. Cut about 1/3 off of each jalapeno lengthwise and remove all seeds and membranes. Layout on a sheet pan. Combine cream cheese, cilantro, onion, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt mixing well. Mound mixture into each jalapeno. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Stir together feta and crushed chips and sprinkle over top of cream cheese mixture. Return to oven and bake for an additional 2-3 minutes. Serve hot!

Variation: Wrap with bacon before cooking!

Red and Gold Crispy Chicken Tenders

1 LBS Fresh Chicken Breast Filets 2 Eggs

1 Bag Red Fire Doritos ¼ cup Milk

1 Bag Cool Ranch Doritos Ranch Dressing

Preheat oven to 400. Cover a jelly roll pan with foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs and milk in a bowl. Crush 2 cups of each of the chips and place in separate bowls. Dip half of the chicken in egg wash and then one kind of crushed chips making sure to cover the filet and place on to the foil lined sheet. Repeat with the second type of chips. Lightly spray the top of the chicken with cooking spray. Bake for 15-18 minutes until the internal temp reaches 165. Serve hot with ranch dip.

Chef Ryan Tiller is with Dining by Design catering.

Ryan B. Tiller

DBD Gourmet, Inc.

P. 417.866.4630

F. 417.866.4952

DBDGourmet.com