The highway patrol reports Jesse Blanks, 38, of Summersville was killed after his dirt bike ran off Highway TT east of Eunice Wednesday afternoon.

Blanks was thrown from the motorcycle after it overturned.

In another motorcycle crash, troopers say Cody O'Neill, 28, of Granby was killed when his bike crossed the center line of highway 86 and hit an SUV north of Racine Wednesday evening.

The driver of the SUV wasn't hurt.