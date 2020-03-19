Two more Coronavirus cases confirmed in Greene County, new timeline offered on potential exposure in Ozark, Mo.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Thursday that the fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greene County.

Health officials did not provide an age range or gender for either of the new patients.

The county's fifth case is a known household contact of the third case. The sixth case had a domestic travel history to an impacted area.

Health officials say both had been voluntarily self-quarantining and were not a risk to general community spread.

Officials are working with public health system partners to determine any close contacts of individuals who were possibly exposed. The health department will notify people who have had close contact with the patients and should be in quarantine.

Additionally, after two cases were confirmed in Christian County on Wednesday, Christian County and Greene County officials updated the timeline of potential COVID-19 exposure to reflect that the travelers visited Lamberts Café in Ozark.

On Thursday, March 5, the international travelers and our fourth case had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing and had dinner at Lamberts Café in Ozark.

On Friday, March 6, the international travelers had breakfast at Hemingway’s and shopped at Bass Pro.

On Thursday, March 12, our case had a dinner meeting in a private room at Ocean Zen.

On Friday, March 13, our case had lunch at Big Biscuit on South Campbell.

People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, per health officials.