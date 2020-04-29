2 major tourism events in Springfield canceled

Two more large events scheduled to take place in Springfield over the next few months have been canceled.

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association's Wing Ding motorcycle rally and the Mid-America Street Rod Nationals were expected to bring more than 8,000 tourists to the area. That's on top of high school and home school basketball tournaments.

Representatives with the Convention and Visitors Bureau and at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds tell KY3 they are in the works right now of rescheduling both of those big events.

"You would have seen motorcycles all over the city," said Dana Maugans, the sales director with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association's annual Wing Ding rally hasn't rolled through Springfield since 1999. It was scheduled to return at the end of June, but is now canceled for the second time in twelve years.

"We have worked for years on the Gold Wing account," Maugans said. "We actually had them booked in Springfield in 2008, but it had to cancel because at the time there was an announcement of a hotel being build in this empty lot down the hill, but it didn't actually happen."

June's rally was projected to bring in more than 7,000 tourists and around $2 million. They're not the only ones canceling.

"The news was released on NSRA, they've been a long time staple here and a great economic impact of the community," said Ozarks Empire Fair Grounds General Manager Aaron Owen. "We are in the process of rescheduling them for the fall of this year."

The Street Rod Nationals could have generated just over a million dollars for the city. Although money from those events could still make its way to Springfield in the future, the current financial hit is a big one for places like the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds.

"We had marketing dollars already spent for our Round UP and Corn Dog Kick Off and then they just canceled," Owen said. "Our partners were great if it didn't run you don't have to pay for it, but if it did run, you had to pay for it."

Owen said his employees are working overtime to continue to bring events to Springfield in the future.

"I was getting calls still at 8 p.m. Wednesday from a rodeo that's coming in October," he said. "We just got them back, they've been in St. Louis for the last seven years and we just got them back here, they're afraid and they just want to know [if they need to cancel.] The better we can be kept informed as good stewards in the community the better off we can be."

Owen said his team will have to make some tough decisions about the Ozarks Empire Fair. As of now, it is still on.

