Two killed in separate crashes in the Ozarks

Two people died in separate accidents in the Ozarks Tuesday morning.

The first happened at 4:30 am in southern Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says teenager from Pleasant Hope was driving a dirt bike near the town's elementary school when he hit a concrete curb, then a tree. The name of the boy, who was 15, is not being released.

The second crash happened around 5:15 am, when state troopers say a car driving the wrong way on Highway 60 in Fordland hit a truck head-on.

The car's driver was killed, identified as Frank King, 64 of Gladstone, Mo. Four people in the truck were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.