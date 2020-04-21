Two killed in separate crashes in the Ozarks

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:36 PM, Apr 21, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Two people died in separate accidents in the Ozarks Tuesday morning.

The first happened at 4:30 am in southern Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says teenager from Pleasant Hope was driving a dirt bike near the town's elementary school when he hit a concrete curb, then a tree. The name of the boy, who was 15, is not being released.

The second crash happened around 5:15 am, when state troopers say a car driving the wrong way on Highway 60 in Fordland hit a truck head-on.

The car's driver was killed, identified as Frank King, 64 of Gladstone, Mo. Four people in the truck were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 