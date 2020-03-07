Two killed, child seriously hurt from car crash in Dade County, Mo.

Two people have died and one juvenile suffered serious injuries from a crash in Dade County, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says a car veered into the middle lane on Route D and struck another car head-on.

Highway Patrol identified the victims as Lonnie Pierce, 34, of Jerico Springs, Missouri and Lennnis Queen, 66, of Lockwood, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured and airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, per the Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.