Two in Greene County medically cleared after Coronavirus diagnosis

Two people have been medically cleared in Greene County after previously being diagnosed with the Coronavirus, local leaders announced Friday.

Clay Goddard with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says seven patients have tested positive but two have been medically cleared. The announcement came during an update Friday afternoon.

Additionally, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced a $1 million commitment fund to support non-profit agencies affected by the Coronavirus.

