Two hospitalized after Springfield crash involving motorcycle, pick-up truck

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash Thursday evening involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Glenstone and Sunshine.

Police say a pick-up truck pulled out of a nearby parking lot and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was carrying two people and traveling northbound on Glenstone at the time of the crash. Both people on the motorcycle are being treated for significant injuries.

Police say the pick-up truck driver was not injured. An investigation for the crash is ongoing.