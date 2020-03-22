Two deputies hurt after exchanging shots with suspect in Franklin County, Mo.

Two deputies were shot in Franklin County, Missouri when they exchanged fire with a suspect Saturday night.

The deputies suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the suspect’s condition is unknown, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday along Highway 100 near Route AT

Authorities say a driver pulled into a parking lot of a business near Route AT, then two deputies, in a separate cars, also pulled into the lot. The suspect left the car, then began firing shots at the deputies.

One deputy was shot in the arm, while another was shot in the shoulder.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control were asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.