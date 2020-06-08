Two dead after shooting outside restaurant in Joplin, Mo.

Joplin police say two people were killed after an overnight shooting. Officers responded to "Bites N Pipes" restaurant just before midnight on Sunday, after a large disturbance including gunshots was reported.

When officers arrived they found two people dead, and another person with minor injuires. One person was arrested.

The victim's names have not been released. If you know anything about what happened, the Joplin Police Department asks that you call it at 417-623-3131.

Further information will be released once it becomes available.