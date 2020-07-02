Two Kamp Kanakuk counselors test positive for COVID-19, facilities close until July 10

Kamp Kanakuk shut down its K-2 facilities after two counselors tested positive for COVID-19. Those two counselors were symptomatic and wearing masks.

Kamp Kanakuk operates six camps in Taney and Stone County. The camp facilities located within Taney County were not unaffected.

An email was sent out to all parents of the six Kanakuk camps informing them of the positive test results.

Kamp Kanakuk suspended camp activities at their high school age location, K-2, until July 10. Parents were notified of the need to coordinate pickup of their campers.

Pam Burnett, an administrator with the Stone County Health Department, says they have been in close contact with the Kamp Kanakuk. They had a plan in place even before the start of their summer programs.

When her office learned of the positive test results, they were notified immediately.

“That's when our public health actions begin,” Burnett said.

The two counselors who tested positive were wearing masks.

“The camp had a policy that all kids and counselors wear masks,” Burnett said.

The counselors were symptomatic when they took the test last week. The positive results came back last Friday.

Kamp Kanakuk provided a list of all who were in close contact with those two positive cases. The health department is recommending those campers quarantine.

According to the email sent to parents, the camp staff has expanded their response and will send home and cabin, at any of their kamps, where a camper or staff tests positive.

“Monitor your child closely, keep an eye on them. Make sure that they are being quarantined,” Burnett said.

If the campers show symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to immediately contact their health care provider.

“K-2 is the only one that’s been involved. They have been doing testing throughout their kamps,” Burnett said.

Already this summer, 5,000 campers and staff have come through the gates of the camp. So far there have been no other positive cases.

Camp directors are working closely with the Stone County Health Department. All K-2 camp activities are suspended through July 10.