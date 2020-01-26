Turkish teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 38

Turkish rescue teams have been working against the clock in freezing temperatures to pull more survivors from collapsed buildings.

Days after a powerful earthquake hit the country’s east, Turkish television showed Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being dragged out of a collapsed apartment building Sunday in the city of Elazig.

They had been trapped for 28 hours after a powerful magnitude 6.8 quake hit the country’s east on Friday night.

Some rescued survivors wept with gratitude.

Officials say the death toll has climbed to at least 38 people, with more than 1,600 injured.

More than 780 aftershocks have rocked the region.

