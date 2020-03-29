Trump says US won’t pay for Meghan and Harry’s security

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his opinion on the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, insisting the United States government won’t pay for the couple’s security if they live in the United States.

Responding to reports that the couple has moved to California, Trump tweeted: “the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

In January the couple announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America.

The split becomes official at the end of March.

Since late last year, Harry and Meghan have since been based on Canada’s Vancouver Island, but unconfirmed reports say they are moving to Los Angeles.

