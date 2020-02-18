Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

In this Jan. 23, 1989 file photo, San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. hugs 49ers running back Roger Craig (33) in the locker room after the 49ers 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami. DeBartolo Jr was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump over his role in a gambling scandal on Tuesday. (AP Photo/File)
Updated: Tue 10:40 AM, Feb 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr. built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-'90s dynasty. He was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters Tuesday.

