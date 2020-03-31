Trump campaign sign vandalized at Lake of the Ozarks

If you've driven from Osage Beach to Camdenton on Highway 54, you've seen it.

A 'Trump 2020' campaign sign along Highway 54 in Osage Beach sits vandalized on March 31, 2020.

A massive "Trump 2020" campaign sign sits just before the Nichols Road Exit.

You can't miss it.

Steve Kahrs and his brother didn't miss the unsightly addition, graffiti spray painted sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

"Of course you couldn't really see what was on the sign from the highway when we went by," Kahrs said.

When they got to the sign, they saw pentagrams, a horned goat, the word 'anarchist' with other anarchy symbolism.

They also noticed the letters ACAB and numbers 1312.

A google search shows that is an anti-police message.

"This kind of stuff is a hate crime, and should be punished to the highest extent," Kahrs said.

There are no security cameras around the sign, yet. Kahrs says that will be changing.

He and his brother did find something they hope can help.

"We found some spray cans of white paint, that were fairly new, Walmart brand," Kahrs said. "We turned that over to the police department. Hopefully they're going to try to do some finger prints, we hope, and also maybe go to the Walmart here locally to see if they can find some video of possibly who might have bought some of that."

Kahrs is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest.

"It's just really sad that we've come to this point right now," Kahrs said. "We've got so many things going on in our country, and this is the best that somebody could do."

Kahrs has filed a report with the Osage Beach Police Department.