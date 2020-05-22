Tree falls onto a house in Springfield

Strong storms caused a tree to fall onto a house in Springfield Friday morning. The house is located in the 1600 block of North Hillcrest, near West Bypass and Division.

The family was sleeping when the tree came crashing down onto the bedroom, narrowly missing a boy sleeping in that room.

The mother tells us they are thankful no one was hurt. The family is currently without power, and water damage inside the home. In the meantime they are looking for a temporary place to stay, while clean up efforts begin.

The tree also damaged the siding and roof to a neighboring home.

Springfield City Utilities is reporting scattered outages right now.