Tree destroys Nixa mobile home, neighbors frustrated with property owner's previous inaction

Thursday dmorning did not start peacefully.

"It sounded like a train crash," said Francine Hare.

For folks living in Nixa's English Village Park.

"He said did you hear that mom and I thought part of the tree limbs broke off then he said no mom look," said Maria Bush.

As storms rolled through around 5:30 a.m., the giant tree in Maria Bush's front yard fell over onto her next door neighbor's mobile home and car.

"I was worried about them. I went outside to make sure they were all okay," said Bush.

Bush wasn't the only one worried about her neighbors across the street Francine Hare called the Red Cross for help right away.

"I instantly went into mode, protect mode," said Hare.

Nixa firefighters got there soon after the tree fell and they said the home wasn't safe to live in.

The three people inside weren't hurt but also have nowhere to go.

Alice Harper was one of the three people inside when the tree came crashing down through part of her living room and bedroom.

"The house rocking back and forth then a loud boom. We're homeless we have nowhere. Well we're staying with my sister in law right now," said Alice Harper.

Bush and Hare both think this could've been avoided.

"The trees have been this biggest headache for us," said Bush.

Bush said she asked the property owners several times about trimming the tree that fell or cutting it down all together.

English Village Park Office Manager Faye Cook said the tree that fell was fine and it was the wet soil that gave way.

"We always have them check twice a year to make sure they're healthy. There's no point on taking them down if they're a healthy tree," said English Village Park Office Manager, Faye Cook.

For Hare, she's afraid if a healthy tree can fall like her neighbor's she doesn't want her mobile home to be next.

"It's obvious they're not listening to us," said Hare. "I've been begging them for years from harboring over our mobile​ homes. Cut the trees please."

The tree may have missed Bush's home, but its roots lifted up parts of her concrete sidewalk and shifted the back end. She said all of the could of been avoided if the tree wasn't there.