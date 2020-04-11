Treasury, IRS to launch 'Get My Payment' web tool next week

The IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury are expected to launch a free stimulus check tracking tool at IRS.gov next week.

The "Get My Payment" tool will show the status of your payment, including the date your payment is scheduled to be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The tool will allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information.

Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts quickly, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail.

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, they will need to enter basic information in the “Get My Payment” app:

-Social Security Number

-Date of birth

-Mailing address

For additional information regarding the stimulus checks, click here.