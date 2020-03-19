Travelers returning to Springfield region advised to self-quarantine for 14 days

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department advises all residents returning back from travel to self-quarantine for 14 days.

This applies for those returning from spring break trips and other travel outside of the region.

During that time, returning travelers advised to stay home, avoid contact with others, and monitor for symptoms.

Health leaders recommend this decision as a large number of travelers who will be return to the area, particularly for those coming back from tourist destinations that included large crowd activities.

The health department says, if a traveler were to become symptomatic, they are encouraged to contact their provider.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released this statement, in part:

"While we recognize that this will be a hardship for returning travelers, it is important to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. Our community has been working diligently to put strategies in place that will help curb the transmission of illness and hopefully avoid a spike in cases. Travelers may feel fine when returning but could be carrying illness as a result of travel."

For the latest updates from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department , click here or call 417-874-1211.