Traffic down 40% in the city of Springfield

The stay-at-home order means we aren't seeing much traffic on the roads these days. And while some think they've seen more people on the roads this past week, the numbers say not so fast.

"It's pretty good driving right now, not a lot of hold-ups or anything like that," said Michael Hartman.

Michael Hartman lives in Springfield. He says while wait times are better at stoplights, he is surprised to see so many cars still on the roads.

"I just figured it would be a bit more desolate, but everyone's going to get food and things like that," said Hartman.

In the past few weeks, Springfield traffic engineers say traffic has gone down almost 40% since this time last year. Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey says on weekends, it's gone down even more.

"We have modified traffic signals throughout the city, we have not had to maintain longer cycles to get traffic through intersections," said Dancey.

Dancey says the usual cycle of stoplights during morning and evening rush hour is two and a half minutes, now it's only about a minute and a half.

"If you compare March, on average the time of travel delay and you compare that with February, we have seen about a 20 percent decrease," said Dancey

Dancey says even things that tie-up traffic, such as stalled cars and crashes are down 50% since this time last year.

And as for Hartman, he just hopes everything will go back to normal.

"I hope everyone is doing okay and the city opens up quickly," said Hartman.