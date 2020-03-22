Grizzly Industrial is recalling this children's tool kit. The kit's tool belt, hammer, and suspenders all contain levels of lead above the federal lead content standard. If you have it, stop using it immediately and keep it away from children. You can contact Grizzly Industrial for instructions on returning the tool kits to receive a full refund, including return shipping.
Toy recall Grizzly tool kit
Grizzly Industrial is recalling this children's tool kit. The kit's tool belt, hammer, and suspenders all contain levels of lead above the federal lead content standard. If you have it, stop using it immediately and keep it away from children. You can contact Grizzly Industrial for instructions on returning the tool kits to receive a full refund, including return shipping.
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.