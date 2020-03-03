Toxicology report shows cause of death for Lake Ozark couple

After nearly four months, the Camden County Sheriff's Office has received the toxicology report for the death of a prominent Lake of the Ozark couple.

Anand and Kourtney Torres were found dead in their home on Racquet Club Drive on November 10, 2019.

According to the sheriff's office, a toxicology test showed the couple died of Acute Fentanyl intoxication. The report was given to the sheriff's office on Sunday.

Anand and Kourtney Torres leave behind three children. The sheriff's office says all three are safe with relatives. The couple worked with many children in the Osage Youth Athletic Council. Anand was the council's football director.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to be respectful to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.