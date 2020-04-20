Tom Hanks says coronavirus wiped him out

Tom Hanks is talking more about his bout with COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities known to have coronavirus. (Source: CNN)

The Academy Award winner’s comments came during an interview with “The National Defense Radio Show,” a program for military veterans.

Hanks recalled trying to do some routine stretching and sit-ups at the Australian hospital where he and wife Rita Wilson stayed for two weeks.

“I was wiped after 12 minutes,” Hanks said. “I laid down in my hospital bed and just slept.”

The actor also said he had serious aches and fatigue.

But it was much worse for Wilson, who had more severe symptoms, he said.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks told the radio show.

“She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia where he was shooting a movie about Elvis Presley.

The couple announced they were positive in early March and were the first celebrities known to have coronavirus.

Both have recovered and are back home in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.