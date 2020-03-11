Toddler survives after tree crashes into NC home, pinning her underneath

A North Carolina mother is calling her 2-year-old daughter a walking miracle after the little girl was pinned under a massive tree that crashed through their home.

A massive tree split due to high winds, fell and landed on the Bowmans' home in Dobson, North Carolina. (Source: Bowman Family/Surry County EMS/WGHP/Tribune/CNN)

Caitlin Bowman says she heard a loud noise Friday outside her Dobson, North Carolina, home just after her 2-year-old daughter Bailee had been tucked into bed.

It was the sound of a massive tree splitting due to high winds.

The tree landed on Bowman’s home, pinning Bailee underneath and trapping her in her bed.

“We opened the bedroom door and seen her head. The tree was from her neck and covered her whole body,” Bowman said.

In the terrifying moments afterward, Bowman says her daughter stopped breathing at one point.

“She couldn’t catch her breath. She was just screaming and scared to death,” the mother said. “I thought I had lost her forever.”

But Surry County EMS brought Bailee back to life.

It was a delicate task to get the 2-year-old out from under the tree. Rescuers ultimately used a crane to lift it off the little girl.

Just days after the accident, Bailee was running around and giggling. Bowman says she is a reminder that life is a precious gift.

"She's a walking miracle," the mother said. "God is real. God is what saved her."

The family is staying at a relative’s home while they look for another place to live. They say their new house won’t have any trees nearby.

“I’m just glad my daughter is alive. I can replace my home, but I can’t replace her life,” Bowman said.

