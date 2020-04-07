Tobacco sales are still legal during local stay at home order

Springfield and Greene County tightened restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions limit how many people can be in a store at one time. City and county leaders are limiting the sale of non-essential items since non-essential businesses have been forced to close.

This has caused many to think the sale of tobacco is illegal, however that's not the case.

Jessica Hutson owns Just For Him, a tobacco specialty store and was one of the first businesses to question the policy.

"This isn't easy. I know this isn't easy," she said.

She said that she was told she had to shut down her business Monday.

"It's not easy for us trying to figure out what is going on. It's not easy for the customers trying to figure out where to go, what to do, what exactly is allowed," she explained.

The shelves are also stocked with men's personal care items, and other items allowed under the ordinance.

"Tobacco is not an essential item. So what we need to be fully comfortable is either for tobacco to be an essential item or this clause should not be on the books," said Hutson.

Mary Lilly Smith, Director of Planning and Development for Springfield said, "As much as we tried to make it explicit and specific there are a lot of nuances in it and tobacco products are one of those."

By asking large stores to limit what they sell during the stay-at-home order, officials hoping to cut down on the number of shoppers in an effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Council did not choose to include cigarettes or tobacco products as an essential business line but they never intended to prohibit the sale completely within the community," said Smith.

Officials say as long as at least 25 percent of a retail store's inventory is something other than a non-essential item, they can remain open.

"Any essential business can sell tobacco as long as they are already deemed essential. But for the record that is not they way that any of us are reading the actual ruling. We're trying to follow the rules but it keeps changing," said Hutson.

Liquor and convenience stores are classified under the food and beverage category and are deemed essential.