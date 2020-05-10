Taking precautions to stay safe during tick season

While April showers, bring May flowers, the warmer weather can also bring out other creatures.

Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said ticks are starting to become more active with the warmer weather. He said ticks are arachnid and require a blood meal when they're questing.

With people out enjoying the weather, there are a few things Skalicky said you could do to avoid the bite.

- Know your surroundings

The first thing is to know your surroundings. He explained that ticks are more common in high vegetation areas. That's why if hiking, or jogging on trails you should stay in the middle of the paths, away from the high grass and brush.

- Wear bug repellent

Wear bug repellant with Deet for your body, and when spraying your clothing, you want a repellant with permethrin.

- Be mindful of your clothing

Wear long, lightweight clothing to avoid ticks from getting on your skin. Tuck your pants in your socks, and also try to wear light-colored clothing that can help you identify ticks easier.

- Consult with veterinarian

Check with your vet to see the best tick prevention products for your pet because even indoor pets should be taking medication for ticks.

Skalicky said the biggest thing is to make sure when outdoors, you are doing regular checks for ticks, because the sooner you remove it, the better. He said now more than ever; it's crucial to thoroughly check everything before going indoors, which includes your pets, clothing in the body.

"Particularly check those snug places," explained Skalicky. "That's your beltline, your sock line, anywhere that's kind of warm and moist. Because those would make a good comfortable feeding ground for ticks."

Skalicky said shower as soon as you can after coming indoors. Also, if you happen to have a tick on you, remove it with tweezers by pulling it directly up. Then disinfect the bite and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. He said if you're afraid of bugs and ticks just be aware of your surroundings.

"Don't let them scare you from enjoying the Ozarks outdoors," explained Skalicky. "There's a lot of great things to enjoy at this time of year as things start to warm up. Don't let ticks keep you away from enjoying those."