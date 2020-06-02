Three employees from Kraft Foods plant in Springfield test positive for COVID-19

Three employees from the Kraft Foods plant in Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson with the company tells KY3.

All three employees are currently in self-quarantine at home with full pay. Kraft says it has steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with these employees.

The new cases come nearly two months since Kraft announced a COVID-19 diagnosis for two other employees in the Springfield warehouse. At the time, Kraft closed doors briefly for a "deep cleaning" of the site.

Kraft says the following safety measures are in place to reduce the risk:

-Along with our regular cleaning process, we disinfect and sanitize all employee touch points within the facility every four hours.

-We have deep cleaned the production lines where the affected employees worked.

-We’ve displayed posters and digital screen signage in our U.S. manufacturing facilities about the importance of social distancing at our plants and when away from work to keep themselves and their communities healthy and safe.

-Redesigned employee breakrooms and staggered breaks and lunch times.

-We provide face masks to all manufacturing employees and conduct health assessments and temperature checks of employees before they enter our facilities.

"As always, the health and safety of our employees is our top priority. From the beginning of this outbreak, we have asked ANY employee who feels unwell to stay home and seek medical assistance and ask that they monitor their own health each day for potential COVID-19 symptoms," said Michael Mullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs of the Kraft Heinz Company.