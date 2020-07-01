More vacationers are expected to hit the road this summer

This summer more people are hitting the road for their travel than any other mode of transportation.

While AAA didn’t release its normal July 4th and Memorial Day travel report it did give a summary of what they expect travel to look like this year. They say those trends will spill into this upcoming holiday weekend.

Planes, trains and buses have all seen a dramatic drop of usage this year, and while driving also took a hit it was minor.

That’s because people can follow their own social distancing guidelines in their own car.

“When you’re in your own car and you're picking your destination you have a lot of control over the outside elements,” said Nick Chabarria

with AAA. “You know that your car is clean. You can decide where you want to stop to eat or get gas or that sort of thing. And you’re just kind of limiting the number of people you’re around.”

Their number one recommendation if you do plan to hit the open road is to plan ahead. Make sure you bring a mask just in case the place you are going to requires it. Also, book your hotel ahead of time because many have new restrictions.

AAA has a map you can use to see what the rules are while you are travel, an easy way to do your research before heading out. Check that out here: https://gds.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2ec42826968d4d0980ccca0fbbfe0c7c&sf122295430=1