Third and fourth cases of COVID-19, one death reported in Camden County, Mo.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Camden County, Mo., and the Camden County Health Department says one person has died because of the coronavirus. That death is of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department is not releasing the name of the person who died, but said the case was a man older than 65.

Meanwhile, the Camden County Health Department has notified the fourth person to test positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Both cases reportedly attended the West Side Pub Crawl on March 14, 2020. The fourth case did have out of state travel history.

n a news release, Bee Dampier, the Director of the Camden County Health Department said, "we are working to identify and notify close contacts of both cases in order to isolate and monitor them for symptoms and contain spread. These investigations are ongoing."

